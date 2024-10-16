PVR Inox Eyes Better Margins In Second Half Of FY25 On Back Of Big Releases

PVR Inox Ltd. is poised to witness significant improvements in its margins in the second half of the current financial year, according to the company’s Vice President of finance and investor relations Saurabh Pant.

He told NDTV Profit that he was hopeful of a better performance in H2 of FY25 on the back of scheduled releases of big films.

PVR Inox has reported a net loss of Rs 11.8 crore in Q2 versus a profit of Rs 166 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margins fell to 29.5% versus 35.3% on a year-on-year basis.

The company’s revenue was down 18.9% at Rs 1,622 crore versus Rs 2,000 crore YoY.

“Ours is a high operating leverage business. We have a huge lineup of tent-poles in the second half right up to Q4. As the revenue picks up, the operating leverage also kicks in, and therefore you will see a significant improvement in margins going forward,” he said.

The company’s Executive Director Sanjeev Bijli agreed with the opinion and said that average ticket prices will also grow in the next two quarters.

“The first half was slow because Q1 was devoid of any films due to elections and IPL. Therefore, the ticket prices were low. In Q2, there were only two or three major blockbusters," he said, adding, "We also ran National Cinema Day with a discounted ticket price of Rs 99.”