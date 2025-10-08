PVR Inox Rolls Out 'India's First Luxury Dine-In Cinema', Ties Up With Nine F&B Brands

PVR Inox Ltd. launched what it called "India's first luxury dine-in cinema", offering moviegoers fine-dining services within the theatre, according to a press release from the company on Wednesday.

Established in an eight-screen multiplex inside M5 ECity Mall, Bengaluru, patrons can choose from a wide variety of gourmet food and beverages to eat without having to leave the screening room.

"This format transforms the cinema into a lifestyle destination, giving audiences the freedom to enjoy chef-curated meals in-seat, without stepping out of the auditorium or even purchasing a movie ticket," the release said.

The dining options consists of nine food & beverage brands which include 'Crosta' which serves artisanal pizzas and baked goods, 'Cine Café' for coffees, teas, and bite-sized refreshments in a café-style environment, 'Dine-In' which has in-seat gourmet meals with films, 'Steamestry' for steamed dishes like Asian dim sums and 'Wokstar' for stir-fried Asian street food.

Other brands include, 'In-Between' for wraps, burgers, sandwiches, and bowls, 'Frytopia' for fried food, 'Dogfather' for hot dogs and 'Local Street' for regional cuisine.

The multiplex will also have lounge-style foyers with café-like seating for patrons to wait for their movies to start, according to the aforementioned press release.

It additionally features gaming zones and interactive virtual reality/augmented reality stations as a part of its 'Youthification' approach.

"At the heart of this property is Youthification, PVR INOX’s future-ready approach for young, digital-first audiences who seek more than just films. This concept brings together gaming zones, kids-first formats, lounge-style foyers, and curated food experiences," the release added.