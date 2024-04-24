PVR Inox Promises Ad-Free Experience At Select Luxury Properties

PVR Inox Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it is launching advertising-free movie cinemas in its select luxury properties in the country.

This is a significant milestone in the entertainment industry, promising patrons a seamless movie-watching experience, free from commercial advertisements before the movie and during intervals, the company said in a statement.

The company said that the ad-free experience is a "direct response" to changing audience preferences identified through social listening tools utilized by PVR Inox to gauge customer feedback.

"Consumers have conveyed a clear desire to immerse themselves in films without the disruption of third-party advertisements," the statement said adding that the decision underscores PVR Inox's dedication to delivering an unmatched and fully immersive viewing experience.

"We are excited to introduce the ad-free viewing experience in our luxury cinemas without any commercial advertisements, reaffirming our commitment to delivering the highest standards of entertainment to our discerning audiences," Renaud Palliere, Chief of The Luxury Collection and Innovation, PVR INOX said.

"Going ad free aims to enhance the movie-going experience and offering our patrons with the utmost value for their time and money. By eliminating pre-show and interval advertisements, we aim to create a conducive environment where audience can fully immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling on the big screen," he added.