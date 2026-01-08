After 'Dhurandhar' 2025 Finish, PVR Inox Bets On Premium Screens, Packed 2026 Slate
The multiplex chain is now looking to expand recliner-led premium formats into more cities, even as mainstream cinema occupancies remain broadly consistent across markets.
After a muted spell for Hindi cinema last year, 2025 ended on a strong note for PVR Inox Ltd with blockbuster performance from Dhurandhar restoring confidence across the theatrical ecosystem, according to Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli.
The response to Dhurandhar had been "gratifying and reassuring" at a time when there was widespread chatter around movies skipping theatres altogether, he told NDTV Profit in an interview.
The Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film by surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule's Hindi version with earnings of Rs 831 crore till Tuesday.
"The industry needed this," Bijli said, adding that strong performances from titles such as Saiyaara, Kantara and Avatar: Fire and Ash had also helped reinforce consumer confidence in the big-screen experience.
Dynamic Pricing, Tuesday Offers Drive Footfalls
Addressing pricing concerns, Bijli said dynamic pricing had always been core to PVR Inox's business model, with ticket prices varying by format and experience from IMAX and 4DX to Luxe and Director's Cut screens, as well as day-specific offers.
The company’s Rs 99 Tuesday ticket offer, combined with the recent GST relief on sub-Rs 100 tickets, has significantly boosted footfalls. According to Bijli, Tuesday admissions are now touching around 6 lakh viewers, a level comparable to weekend numbers, which is a notable shift in movie-going behaviour.
Q3 Boost, Promising Q4 Pipeline
The success of Dhurandhar lifted performance in Q3, while Q4, which is typically a softer quarter, is shaping up better than usual, Bijli said. The upcoming slate includes films like Border 2, Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, alongside a strong pipeline of South Indian releases during the Pongal weekend. Kannada superstar Yash's Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 are set to clash on March 19.
With 45% of PVR Inox's screens located in south India, the company expects regional cinema to play a key role in driving occupancy. English-language films are also expected to add momentum, with Oscar-nominated titles set to attract audiences later in the quarter.
One solid tentpole film a month is enough for us to deliver good numbers.Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director at PVR Inox
PVR Inox continues to see higher occupancies in premium formats, with overall occupancy levels currently at 28–30%, while premium screens operate at 35–40%. Bijli attributed this to a combination of fewer seats, all-recliner formats and higher ticket prices, which improved utilisation despite lower seat counts.
The company is now looking to expand recliner-led premium formats into more cities, even as mainstream cinema occupancies remain broadly consistent across markets.
Ticket Prices, Admissions, Road Ahead
On pricing, Bijli said the company remains conscious of the balance between average ticket price and admissions. Average ticket prices have risen about 5% year-on-year, well below inflation, as the focus remains on driving footfalls rather than aggressive pricing.
Looking ahead, Bijli said the industry is optimistic about Ramayana, expressing hope that it could outperform Dhurandhar given its broader appeal. "If an A-rated film like Dhurandhar can do Rs 900 crore, a film with universal appeal like Ramayana can do even better," he said.