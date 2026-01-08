After 'Dhurandhar' 2025 Finish, PVR Inox Bets On Premium Screens, Packed 2026 Slate

After a muted spell for Hindi cinema last year, 2025 ended on a strong note for PVR Inox Ltd with blockbuster performance from Dhurandhar restoring confidence across the theatrical ecosystem, according to Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli.

The response to Dhurandhar had been "gratifying and reassuring" at a time when there was widespread chatter around movies skipping theatres altogether, he told NDTV Profit in an interview.

The Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film by surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule's Hindi version with earnings of Rs 831 crore till Tuesday.

"The industry needed this," Bijli said, adding that strong performances from titles such as Saiyaara, Kantara and Avatar: Fire and Ash had also helped reinforce consumer confidence in the big-screen experience.