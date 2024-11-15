Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Becomes Highest-Paid Brand Ambassador

Pusha star Allu Arjun who has now become the face of one of the aerated beverage brands, Thums Up, making him the highest-paid ambassador in Asia for any commercial.

The return of Allu Arjun as the character of Pushparaj has created a high demand for him in the endorsement market. The endorsement also indicates the influence of Allu Arjun not only in India but also the international market.

Thumbs up through the collaboration is looking to expand its reach across Asia and elevate its value. The beverage brand had reached billion-dollar sales in 2021 and enjoyed a 20% market share as of 2022.

This comes days ahead of the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will release in the theaters on Dec. 5. The movie that is set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada will star Rashmika Mandana as Shivalli and Fahadh Faasil as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

It will also feature prominent actors like Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Anasurya Bharadwaj in significant roles.

Just like the Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 tha released in 2021 was a hit and earned over Rs 350 crore globally, the expectations for the sequel have been set high.