Puravankara Wins Redevelopment Project In Mumbai, Eyes Rs 2,700 Crore Revenue

The 1.43-acre project won by Puravankara offers a development potential of 7 lakh square feet.

01 Sep 2025, 10:27 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Puravankara Ltd.)</p></div>
(Source: Puravankara Ltd.)
Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has bagged a project to redevelop a housing society in Mumbai's Malabar Hill, and the company is expecting a revenue of around Rs 2,700 crore from the saleable area.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that its subsidiary Purva Blue Agate Private Limited has received a Letter of Award for redevelopment of the society belonging to Samrat Ashok Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.

This 1.43-acre project offers a development potential of 7 lakh square feet, providing new, premium homes for existing residents while also creating a substantial portion for sale.

The estimated revenue potential from this upcoming project is Rs 2,700 crore, the company said.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

