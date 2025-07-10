Puravankara Partners Landowner To Build Rs 1,000-Crore Housing Project In Bengaluru

Realty firm Puravankara Group on Thursday said it has partnered with a landowner to develop a housing project worth around Rs 1,000 crore at Balagere, in East Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 5.5-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru, with an 'estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 1,000 crore.' The land parcel offers a total combined saleable area of 0.83 million square feet.

Puravankara did not mention the name of the landowner with whom it has signed the JDA and also did not disclose the revenue or profit sharing structure.

The project, located in Balagere, is expected to be launched in the next 6-9 months.