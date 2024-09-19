Puravankara Forays Into Mumbai, Eyes NCR Real Estate Market

Real estate player Puravankara Ltd. is eyeing expansion of its business in the western part of India with new projects and launches, the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Kapoor said.

The Bengaluru-based real estate developer had recently secured the rights to redevelop a housing society in Mumbai's Breach Candy area.

“We have done acquisitions in Thane and Mumbai. We have signed up in Lokhandwala and have just signed four more societies there. We just announced a project in South Mumbai, and have also been appointed as a preferred developer in Pali Hills,” Kapoor told NDTV Profit.

Puravankara further plans to consolidate its position in the southern market, where a chunk of its projects are located. “Our goal is to make sure that we consolidate our position in the south, and in the west, we expand it,” he added.

The top executive revealed that the company is also exploring opportunities in the real estate space of Delhi-NCR.