PNB Raises Rs 5,000 Crore Via QIP; Citigroup, BofA Securities Among Buyers

Punjab National Bank has raised Rs 5,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The fundraise is lower as compared to the bank's initial aim to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore via the QIP route.

The country's second-largest state-run lender said its capital raising committee has allotted 48.2 lakh shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers at a price of Rs 103.75 apiece. This marked a discount of 5% as against the issue's floor price of Rs 109.16 per share.

The QIP was launched on Sept. 23 and closed on Thursday. The bank, while opening the issue, was looking to raise Rs 2,500 crore through the base offer, and another Rs 5,000 crore via the greenshoe option.

The major buyers under the issue are Citigroup, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

As per the disclosure made by the lender, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt. has been allotted 21.8% of the overall QIP issue, BofA Securities Europe SA ODI was allotted 8.3%, SBI Contra Fund 7.9%, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. 5.9%, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. 5.8%.