Punjab National Bank Q3 Updates: Global, Domestic Business Grows Over 9%

Punjab National Bank on Friday reported over 9% growth in its global and domestic business in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Global business expanded 9.6% year-on-year to Rs 28.92 lakh crore in the October-December period, according to provisional business disclosed to stock exchanges. Domestic business stood at Rs 27.65 lakh crore, up 9.1% over the corresponding quarter of FY25.

The PSU bank's global deposits grew 8.54% year-on-year to Rs 16.6 lakh crore, and domestic deposits rose 8.32% to Rs 15.97 lakh crore.

Look boak expanded nearly 11% to 12.32 lakh crore in the international segment and 10.15% to Rs 11.68 lakh crore in the domestic segment.