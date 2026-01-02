Punjab National Bank Q3 Updates: Global, Domestic Business Grows Over 9%
Domestic business stood at Rs 27.65 lakh crore, up 9.1% over the corresponding quarter of FY25.
Punjab National Bank on Friday reported over 9% growth in its global and domestic business in the third quarter of the current financial year.
Global business expanded 9.6% year-on-year to Rs 28.92 lakh crore in the October-December period, according to provisional business disclosed to stock exchanges. Domestic business stood at Rs 27.65 lakh crore, up 9.1% over the corresponding quarter of FY25.
The PSU bank's global deposits grew 8.54% year-on-year to Rs 16.6 lakh crore, and domestic deposits rose 8.32% to Rs 15.97 lakh crore.
Look boak expanded nearly 11% to 12.32 lakh crore in the international segment and 10.15% to Rs 11.68 lakh crore in the domestic segment.
The faster pace of credit growth relative to deposits led to a rise in the bank’s global credit-deposit ratio, a key banking metric showing how much of a bank's deposits are lent out as loans. The ratio was 74.21% in the third quarter, compared to 72.33% in the preceding quarter and 72.58% last year.
Punjab National Bank is yet to announce the date for the board meeting to consider and approve the third quarter financial results. The New-Delhi based lender is the largest state-owned bank in India in terms of assets and market capitalisation.
Shares of PNB closed 1.17% higher at Rs 125.4 apiece on BSE, ahead of the announcement, compared to a 0.7% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.