Punit Goenka Streamlines Company’s Revenue Vertical For Broadcast Business

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced the strategic changes in the revenue vertical of the broadcast business, implemented by its managing director and chief executive officer, Punit Goenka.

With immediate effect, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertisement Revenue, will now directly report to the MD and CEO, according to the exchange filing.

"In line with the strategic approach undertaken by the MD & CEO, this announcement is the first step towards streamlining the organization, in order to optimize the resource allocation and enhance productivity," the filing on Saturday said.

The company has also accepted the resignation of Rahul Johri. In his stint at the company for over three years, he has led the revenue and monetization vertical, it noted.