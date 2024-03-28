PTC India Gets Shareholders' Nod To Divest 100% Stake In Energy Arm

In November 2023, PTC India Chairman and Managing Director Rajib K Mishra had told PTI in an interview, "With the transfer of PTC Energy's assets, the company would become virtually debt-free." Mishra had also informed that the enterprise value of PTC Energy includes Rs 925 crore bid of ONGC as well as over Rs 1,100 crore debt component which will be transferred to the oil company after the transaction is complete.