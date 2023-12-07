PSP Projects Bags Rs 102 Crore Order From Gujarat Government

PSP Projects Ltd. has secured a Rs 102 crore order from the Gujarat government for the construction and maintenance of a Gujarat biotechnology research centre in Gandhinagar.

The project is supposed to be completed within 18 months, an exchange filing said. The company also won a project worth Rs 409.93 crore from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. It was the lowest bidder for the project, which involves the development of the Sabarmati riverfront.

PSP Projects' total order inflow for fiscal 2024 stands at Rs 1060.30 crore, the filing said.

Shares of PSP Project closed 0.67% higher at Rs 778.90 apiece, compared to a 0.19% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.