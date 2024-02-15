PSP Projects Bags Construction Order Worth Rs 631 Crore

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsPSP Projects Bags Construction Order Worth Rs 631 Crore
The order has been bagged to construct Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.

15 Feb 2024, 12:52 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya (Source: University website)</p></div>
Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya (Source: University website)

PSP Projects on Thursday said it has bagged a construction order amounting to Rs 630.90 crore in Gujarat.

The order has been bagged to construct Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., the construction firm said in a regulatory filing.

The order is to be completed in a span of two and half years.

Including this order, the company's total order inflow till date for this financial year stood at Rs 2,626.61 crore, the filing said.

PSP Projects Ltd is a construction company that offers a diversified range of construction and allied services.

