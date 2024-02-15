PSP Projects Bags Construction Order Worth Rs 631 Crore

PSP Projects on Thursday said it has bagged a construction order amounting to Rs 630.90 crore in Gujarat..The order has been bagged to construct Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., the construction firm said in a regulatory filing..The order is to be completed in a span of two and half years..Including this order, the company's total order inflow till date for this financial year stood at Rs 2,626.61 crore, the filing said..PSP Projects Ltd is a construction company that offers a diversified range of construction and allied services.