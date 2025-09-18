Prudent Corporate Sets Rs 2,500 Crore SIP Book Target By FY29

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, a leading financial product distributor, is focused on scaling its SIP book. Having already crossed Rs 1,000 crore in June 2025 with 35 lakh live SIPs, the company aims to grow this to Rs 1,200 crore by March 2026 and further double it to Rs 2,500 crore within the next three years, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Shah said on Wednesday.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Shah said that the company is targeting steady growth by capitalising on India’s retail financialisation momentum.

“Internally, we believe that today we have Rs 1,060 crore SIP book. By March we should reach a Rs 1,200 crore SIP book and in the next three to four years time, rather three years from this year end, we should reach Rs 2,500 crore. So that's the internal lead. We feel that Rs 2,500 crore is something which is achievable in three years post-March,” he said.

To meet its goals, the company recently announced the acquisition of Indus Capital, a mutual fund distribution company with over Rs 2,050 crore in AUM across 3,500 families. The acquisition is seen as a strategic fit, Shah said.

“So, I think the acquisition of Indus Capital has been a very perfect fit…..for what we are looking for. Indus is a company which has been there in the mutual distribution business for almost more than 22 years. And they're roughly about Rs 2,050 crore of mutual distribution AUM, which has been serviced to 3,500 families. So the average AUM per family would be roughly about Rs 60 lakhs. So I think it's a very good fit for us ... .we are aligned with the interest with the management of Indus,” the CMD noted.

According to Shah, Indus brings strong B2C capabilities and high-quality clients, enhancing Prudent’s presence in that segment. A key rationale for the acquisition is margin enhancement and diversification.

“If you have a top line of Rs 100 in B2C, your margin will be about 70%. If you are into B2B, if you have Rs 100, your margin will be 30%. So I think it's a complementary business to each other. Indus is a pure distribution player and they established themselves as a strong player on the distribution side. While Prudent is also leading in the many other retail products like insurance, PMS, AIF, NPS, fixed deposits, even broking also. So, we believe that we will be able to provide the additional services to the industry customers. So, cross-selling is going to be a very strong opportunity for us,” he said.

Funded entirely via internal cash reserves, the deal transition is expected to complete by the end of September 2025.

On Sept. 17, Prudent Corporate closed at Rs 2,956.10 on NSE, down 1.29%, while the Nifty 50 ended higher at 25,330.25, gaining 0.36% at close.