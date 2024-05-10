Indians Consuming More Protein Than Required, Says Report

Protein intake among adults in India surpassed the recommended levels, revealed a recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The average adult in India consumes 60-70 grams of protein daily, whereas the recommended dietary allowance suggests that a normal adult weighing 65kg needs only 54 grams of protein per day, according to the report. This calculation is based on the RDA, which recommends 0.83 grams of protein per kg of body weight.

The findings, highlighted in the revised Dietary Guidelines for Indians released by the ICMR, caution against the use of protein supplements and advocate for refraining from frequent consumption.

Frequent consumption of these supplements can lead to noncommunicable diseases, primarily due to an increase in branch-chained amino acids, the report pointed out. Additionally, protein supplements often contain added sugar, non-caloric sweeteners, and additives like artificial flavoring, which pose health risks.

Led by the National Institute of Nutrition in Hyderabad, the report underscored the meticulous research process conducted by the health research body to formulate these guidelines.

Moreover, it draws attention to the concerning prevalence of obesity and overweight individuals in India, with statistics indicating that 25% of the population falls into these categories.

There has been a notable rise in abdominal obesity and larger waist sizes across both rural and urban India. The report attributes this stark increase to excessive energy intake from food, coupled with reduced physical activity levels.