Protean Picks Up 4.95% Stake In NSDL Payments Bank For Rs 30 Crore

The investment is part of Protean's long-term vision of building trusted, population-scale digital infrastructure, as per an official statement.

17 Dec 2025, 06:58 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (Photo: Protean eGov Technologies/X)</p></div>
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (Photo: Protean eGov Technologies/X)
 Protean eGov Technologies on Tuesday announced that it will acquire a 4.95 per cent stake in NSDL Payments Bank for Rs 30 crore.

"This collaboration enables us to develop future-ready banking technologies that can be proven at scale and extended across the wider financial ecosystem," an exchange filing from Protean said.

The transaction is expected to be completed within 60 days from the execution of the agreement, it said.

