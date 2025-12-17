Protean Picks Up 4.95% Stake In NSDL Payments Bank For Rs 30 Crore

Protean eGov Technologies on Tuesday announced that it will acquire a 4.95 per cent stake in NSDL Payments Bank for Rs 30 crore."This collaboration enables us to develop future-ready banking technologies that can be proven at scale and extended across the wider financial ecosystem," an exchange filing from Protean said.The investment is part of Protean's long-term vision of building trusted, population-scale digital infrastructure, as per an official statement.The transaction is expected to be completed within 60 days from the execution of the agreement, it said..Protean eGov Share Price Jumps Over 12%, Hit Two-Month High On Order Win