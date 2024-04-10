Protean eGov Shareholders Sell 5.28% Stake, MIT Pension Plan Mops Up 5 Lakh Shares

Shareholders of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. offloaded 5.28% stake for Rs 240 crore. The shareholders sold 21.48 lakh shares at an average of Rs 1,120.3 per share, according to bulk deal data.

360 One Special Wam Ltd., under two of its funds, sold 16.11 lakh shares at an average of Rs 1,116 apiece. As of December, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund-Series 4 and 360 One Special Opportunities Fund-Series 5 held 5.20% and 4.05% stake in the company, respectively.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Basic Retirement Plan mopped up 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,145 apiece.

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies closed 6.77% higher at Rs 1,210.05 apiece, as compared with a 0.47% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.