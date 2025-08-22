Proposed GST Reforms Will Boost Domestic Demand: Zydus Wellness CEO

Government measures such as interest rate cuts and proposed reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) could potentially boost demand in the consumption economy, according to Tarun Arora, CEO and director, Zydus Wellness.

“There has been an interest rate cut, reduction in income tax and now this GST cut. In the initial part of its term, the government was focusing on the supply side of economics. In the last year, it has made a consistent effort to support demand,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

He highlighted the importance of reviving consumption in both rural and urban areas.

“There were a couple of years when the rural sector was really struggling, but over the last four to five quarters, we have seen conditions improve. With extraordinary rain this year, it should only get better, unless some crops are impacted. The urban market, on the other hand, has been under pressure and often taken for granted. Several of these measures should boost urban consumption too,” the top executive said.

He added that urban consumers contribute to 70% of packaged goods consumption despite comprising just 30% of the population.