Promoters To Invest Rs 9,350 Crore In Adani Green

Adani Green Energy Ltd. has approved raising Rs 9,350 crore from the promoters to pare debt and fund capital expenditure.

The board approved issuance of Rs 9,350 crore ($1.125 billion) worth of warrants on a preferential basis to the promoter group at Rs 1,480.75 per share, according to an exchange filing. In addition, Total Energies Joint Venture will invest $300 million, taking the total fundraise to ($1.425 billion).

Funds will be used for deleveraging and accelerated growth capex in Adani Green to deliver 45 GW of capacity by 2030, the filing said.

This is a developing story