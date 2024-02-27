Promoter Exits CMS Info Systems; Nomura, Kotak Mahindra MF Among Top Buyers

The promoter of CMS Info Systems Ltd. divested its stake in the company for Rs 1,547 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday.

Sion Investment Holdings Ltd., the sole promoter, sold 417.71 lakh shares, amounting to a 26.68% stake, at Rs 370.38 apiece on the stock exchange, according to bulk deal data.

Nomura Funds Ireland Public India Equity Fund bought 43.1 lakh shares (2.75% stake), while Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund-Kotak Small Cap Fund mopped up 36.25 lakh shares (2.31% stake) at Rs 370.05 apiece.

WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund acquired 26.25 lakh shares (1.67%), while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 56.10 lakh shares (3.56%) and Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP bought 13.81 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 370.05 apiece.

Further, Mathew Cyriac also obtained 12.82 lakh shares (0.81%) at Rs 370.67 apiece.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Societe Generale and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were the other buyers.

Shares of CMS Info Systems closed 2.96% lower at Rs 385.70 apiece on Tuesday, compared with a 0.42% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.