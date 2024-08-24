Profit, Top-Line Growth Converged In Q1 But Downside Risks To Linger: Nuvama's Prateek Parekh

Corporate India's profit growth converged with the rise in revenue in the first quarter of financial year 2025. The trend will continue in the near-term which will present downside risks to earnings this fiscal, according to Prateek Parekh, director of equity strategy, Nuvama Institutional Equities Ltd.

"In the first quarter, we have seen a lot more homogeneity in variables where topline and profit growth has reconciled. We expect this to continue," Parekh told NDTV Profit.

Topline and profit of BSE 500 firms (except oil marketing companies) rose 8-10% in the April-June quarter, unlike in fiscal 2024 when PAT growth of 21% far outpaced revenue growth of 8%, according to a recent report by Nuvama. It attributed the trend to fading tailwinds from lower input prices and credit costs while demand remained weak.