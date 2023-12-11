Product Demand In Current Quarter Is Normal, Says Pidilite MD Bharat Puri

“The product demand for Pidilite in the current quarter is normal, including both urban and rural demand,” says Bharat Puri, managing director of Fevicol maker Pidilite.

“We were a bit doubtful about the supply conditions due to the situation in the Middle East and its impact on the prices of crude oil, but presently, things seem to be stable and comfortable,” he added.

Puri also said that the boom in construction, increasing government spending on infrastructure and growing consumer confidence have helped the company's margins reach their previous healthy levels.

He said that innovation is a strong driver of growth. “In the last 12 months, the company has launched around 10 new products. So, we strongly believe in innovation.”