Private Miners Step Up As India Bids For Critical Mineral Independence
These auctions are a core pillar of the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), which aims to mobilise Rs 34,000 crore for exploration and development over the next decade.
India’s race for resource independence is entering a new phase. As the world scrambles to secure minerals that power electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and advanced electronics, New Delhi has quietly launched what could be one of its most consequential industrial reforms — opening the doors for private miners to participate in the exploration and development of critical and strategic minerals. The Ministry of Mines’ sixth tranche of auctions, covering 23 mineral blocks across 13 states, has drawn participation from both public-sector undertakings and private explorers. Behind the data and bidding rounds lies a deeper story: India is reimagining its approach to mineral security, blending the institutional heft of PSUs with the agility and innovation of private enterprise.
A notable entrant in this evolving landscape is Hindmetal Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL). Leveraging decades of geological expertise and operational excellence, Hindmetal represents the new breed of Indian exploration companies, data-led, globally networked, and technologically ambitious. In earlier auction rounds, the company secured 3 composite Licenses of critical minerals, a Tungsten Block in Andhra Pradesh, Rare earth Elements (REE) block in Uttar Pradesh and one amalgamated potash and halite Block in Rajasthan. It has since launched AI- and drone-based exploration programs, partnering with technical experts from Australia, South Africa, Chile, and China to accelerate mineral discovery. This strategic expansion aligns with HZL’s broader “multi-metal” vision moving beyond its zinc and silver legacy to tap into the metals of the future: lithium, nickel, cobalt, potash, and rare earths. Through Hindmetal, HZL is positioning itself not just as a producer but as an explorer, critical shift if India is to compete in the next wave of resource-driven industrial growth.
Another major private participant shaping India’s mineral landscape is Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). The company has steadily built an integrated play across the materials and energy transition ecosystem, from copper and aluminium to green hydrogen and battery technologies. Its subsidiary Kutch Copper Limited recently began operations at a US$1.2 billion greenfield copper smelter in Gujarat, one of the world’s largest single-location facilities, with an initial capacity of 0.5 MTPA, expandable to 1 MTPA. The smelter has already started dispatching cathodes and applied for London Metal Exchange (LME) brand registration. AEL is sourcing concentrates from Chile, Peru, and Australia, including a supply agreement with Chile’s Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner. Beyond copper, Adani has expressed interest in lithium and other strategic minerals to secure feedstock for its growing energy-storage and clean-technology businesses.
Smaller private miners such as Ramgad Minerals, Vinmir Resources, and R K Mineral Development are also stepping up exploration efforts, particularly in graphite, phosphate, and rare earth elements. Public-sector undertakings remain deeply engaged: Coal India Ltd has moved into graphite and vanadium; Oil India Ltd has added potash-halite to its portfolio; and NLC India is expanding into phosphorite and limestone. This dual-track participation underscores India’s unique approach combining PSU scale with private-sector innovation.
These auctions are a core pillar of the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), which aims to mobilise Rs 34,000 crore for exploration and development over the next decade. The framework, strengthened by amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, opens deep-seated and strategic mineral exploration to private players for the first time, a move that could transform India’s position in global supply chains. The timing is crucial. Today, China controls nearly 80% of global refining capacity for critical minerals. The rest of the world, from the United States to Japan and Australia, is scrambling to build alternative supply lines. India’s entry into this arena is not just about mining; it’s about geopolitics, self-reliance, and industrial competitiveness.
If even a fraction of the 23 blocks under the current auction proves commercially viable, India could dramatically reduce its import dependence on key inputs like lithium, REEs, and potash materials that are indispensable for everything from batteries to fertilisers to defence technology. The next challenge lies in moving beyond exploration. Building domestic refining and processing infrastructure, attracting global technology partnerships, and ensuring environmental stewardship will determine how effectively India can convert geological promise into industrial power.
The critical minerals story is no longer just about what lies beneath India’s soil. It’s about how the country leverages its policy reforms, private-sector dynamism, and institutional capabilities to secure a sustainable future. For companies like Hindmetal Exploration and Adani Enterprises, this marks the beginning of a generational opportunity, to explore, to innovate, and to redefine India’s role in the global energy and technology value chain. If India plays this right, the sixth mineral auction may well be remembered as the moment when the country’s quest for energy security evolved into something larger, a blueprint for strategic resource sovereignty.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.
This article is authored by Dr Sandeep Sahu, Assistant Professor, School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.