Private Miners Step Up As India Bids For Critical Mineral Independence

Another major private participant shaping India’s mineral landscape is Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). The company has steadily built an integrated play across the materials and energy transition ecosystem, from copper and aluminium to green hydrogen and battery technologies. Its subsidiary Kutch Copper Limited recently began operations at a US$1.2 billion greenfield copper smelter in Gujarat, one of the world’s largest single-location facilities, with an initial capacity of 0.5 MTPA, expandable to 1 MTPA. The smelter has already started dispatching cathodes and applied for London Metal Exchange (LME) brand registration. AEL is sourcing concentrates from Chile, Peru, and Australia, including a supply agreement with Chile’s Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner. Beyond copper, Adani has expressed interest in lithium and other strategic minerals to secure feedstock for its growing energy-storage and clean-technology businesses.

Smaller private miners such as Ramgad Minerals, Vinmir Resources, and R K Mineral Development are also stepping up exploration efforts, particularly in graphite, phosphate, and rare earth elements. Public-sector undertakings remain deeply engaged: Coal India Ltd has moved into graphite and vanadium; Oil India Ltd has added potash-halite to its portfolio; and NLC India is expanding into phosphorite and limestone. This dual-track participation underscores India’s unique approach combining PSU scale with private-sector innovation.

These auctions are a core pillar of the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), which aims to mobilise Rs 34,000 crore for exploration and development over the next decade. The framework, strengthened by amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, opens deep-seated and strategic mineral exploration to private players for the first time, a move that could transform India’s position in global supply chains. The timing is crucial. Today, China controls nearly 80% of global refining capacity for critical minerals. The rest of the world, from the United States to Japan and Australia, is scrambling to build alternative supply lines. India’s entry into this arena is not just about mining; it’s about geopolitics, self-reliance, and industrial competitiveness.