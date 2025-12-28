Private Equity Investments In Real Estate Down 29% This Year: Knight Frank

Private equity investments in real estate fell 29% this year to $3.46 billion due to lower inflow of funds in housing and warehousing projects, according to Knight Frank India.

Private equity investments stood at $4.9 billion during the preceding year.

Inflow of PE funds hit record $6.73 billion during the 2018 calendar year.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank India in an analysis released on Sunday noted that investors remained cautious this year.