Private Capex In India Poised For Take Off: Mahindra Group CEO

On the reasons for lack of private investment, he said, "There are multiple factors. We have gone through a time when there are huge amounts of uncertainties around the world. Suddenly, when you feel things are back and stable again, something else happens. So, that has resulted in companies pulling back to some extent." However, he said, "If you look at certain pockets, we are still seeing significant growth and I think we are at the point where private capex will start taking off. That will apply to agriculture, as well as many other sectors because they are starting to see capacity utilisation hit certain levels, where capex has to come in." Shah further said, "The India growth story is just amazingly strong right now and that is going to essentially pull private capex in and grow much faster." Citing the example of the Mahindra group, he said, "We have started. At Mahindra, we have doubled capacity in our auto business and we are going to put in even more capacity as we go forward. Our tractor capacity is up 60% and we are looking at tripling the capacity for our resorts in India." He further said, "This is just the start and... we are going to see a lot more growth across multiple sectors in India." Shah said to achieve the Viksit Bharat goal to reach $30 trillion economy by 2047, the manufacturing sector has to go from 18% to 25% of GDP.