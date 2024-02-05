Private Banks' Capital Buffers And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio Under Strain

On Nov. 16, the RBI raised credit risk weights on unsecured consumer loans, directly impacting banks and non-bank financial companies’ capital adequacy ratio as they had to set aside higher capital against such loans.

And that’s what has become the primary reason for a lower CRAR in this quarter, according to analysts. However, the impact is not expected to last for long.

The impact on CRAR is a one-time adjustment only and should start improving from the next quarter, according to Suresh Ganapathy, managing director at Macquarie Capital Securities.

However, this fall may increase some banks' need to raise capital as they reach closer to optimal threshold levels—all to keep some buffer, said Anand Dama, head of BFSI research at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

"For larger private banks, the optimal CET-1 ratio is around 14%," he said.

Lending is also expected to get tougher, and banks may increase interest rates in order to maintain their margins.