Priti Adani Meets Volunteers Combating Malnutrition In Narmada District
The 'Fortune SuPoshan' project aims to combat malnutrition in women and children aged below five years in 14 CSR sites, across 11 states in India.
Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani visited Gujarat's Narmada district on Thursday and met over 200 village-level volunteers promoting its 'Fortune SuPoshan' project.
The project, a CSR initiative of Adani Wilmar Ltd. and implemented by the Adani Foundation, aims to combat malnutrition in women and children aged below five years in 14 CSR sites across 11 states in India.
The foundation has been running SuPoshan since 2018 across all five administrative blocks in the tribal district—Dediyapada, Garudeshwar, Tilakwada, Sagbara and Nandod.
Volunteers apprised Adani of the work being done to promote good nutrition during the day-long programme in Rajpipla. SuPoshan is covering 38,388 children, 7,991 adolescent girls, and 12,382 women in the reproductive age group.
Adani applauded the project team and the 215 SuPoshan Sanginis or village-level volunteers, who are trained to drive the reduction of malnutrition and anaemia in the district.
"In Narmada, our teams have established a strong community connect over the last five years, reaching the remotest households and inspiring behavioural change on a large scale," she said. Adani also visited Mathavadi village in Nandod block to meet community members, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers.
The Fortune SuPoshan project has been strategically designed to provide substantial support to Anganwadi centres and frontline health workers.
"I firmly believe that as India achieves remarkable progress, we should not remain behind when it comes to parameters of health and nutrition. With this vision, the Adani Foundation is supplementing the Poshan Abhiyaan through Project SuPoshan," Priti Adani said.
The Adani Foundation, the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group, is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes throughout India.
Established in 1996, the organisation is presently operating in 5,753 villages across 19 states, impacting the lives of 73 lakh people.
