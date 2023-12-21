Priti Adani Meets Volunteers Combating Malnutrition In Narmada District

Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani visited Gujarat's Narmada district on Thursday and met over 200 village-level volunteers promoting its 'Fortune SuPoshan' project.

The project, a CSR initiative of Adani Wilmar Ltd. and implemented by the Adani Foundation, aims to combat malnutrition in women and children aged below five years in 14 CSR sites across 11 states in India.

The foundation has been running SuPoshan since 2018 across all five administrative blocks in the tribal district—Dediyapada, Garudeshwar, Tilakwada, Sagbara and Nandod.

Volunteers apprised Adani of the work being done to promote good nutrition during the day-long programme in Rajpipla. SuPoshan is covering 38,388 children, 7,991 adolescent girls, and 12,382 women in the reproductive age group.