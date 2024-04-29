Prestige Group Sells Luxury Homes Worth Rs 1,300 Crore In South Mumbai Project

Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group said, "This will be one of the most iconic luxury developments in the country and we would like to thank our customers, partners, stakeholders and well-wishers for the constant support and trust in us. This encourages us to launch the remaining inventory at Prestige Ocean Towers sooner than we anticipated." Bengaluru-based Prestige Group entered Mumbai just two years back and has already sold close to Rs 6,000 crore worth of inventory.