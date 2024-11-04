Prestige Estates' Target Price Hiked By HSBC Despite Dismal Q2 — Here's Why

The company also reported lower bookings in the second quarter due to fewer launches than the previous year, HSBC said. "Approvals have been slower in various micromarkets due to election-related reassignment of duties for civil servants," the brokerage said while noting that collections were also weaker.

"Following the qualified institutional placement fund raise, the company's net debt is down to Rs 3,500 crore as of Sept. 30, 2024, with a net debt-to-equity of 0.22 times," HSBC said.

The brokerage raised the target price for Prestige Estates to Rs 1,800 apiece from Rs 1,270 apiece earlier, implying an upside of 9.8% from the previous close. "We value Prestige Estates using discounted cash flow with a weighted average cost of capital of 10.4% (previously 9.9%) based on HSBC's updated cost of equity assumptions," it said.

However, HSBC is among the brokerages with the lowest target price for the stock. The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating as it incorporated the impact of the QIP raise and new projects. "Success in the NCR could make it into a pan-India developer, which would open up multiple avenues of potential growth... While the scale of growth is ambitious, Prestige Estates has one of the best track records in executing projects."

Downside risks to brokerage's call include delay in launch approvals, slow sales of large launches, and debt buildup from newer acquisitions.