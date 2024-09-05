Prestige Estates Raises Rs 5,000 Crore Via QIP; Shares Slip

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. raised Rs 5,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors through the qualified institutional placement route. The company allotted 2.98 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 1,674 apiece, a discount of 4.62% to the floor price, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company did not disclose the names of the investors.

The real estate developer has a portfolio of 108 projects covering 189 million square feet of total developable area across all segments. The company's net profit declined to Rs 307 crore in the quarter ended June, in comparison to Rs 318 crore in the year-ago period.