Prestige Estates Q3 Sale Bookings Jump Over 2-fold To Rs 5,326 Crore

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group said, "The trust shown by over 8,400 families in choosing Prestige homes during April-December of FY24 is truly heartening. While the sales figures in recent years have been formidable, our focus remains on execution, prompt delivery, and ensuring utmost customer satisfaction."

Within this fiscal, he said the company has completed over 12 million square feet and are actively developing an extensive pipeline of 85 million square feet across regions it operates in.