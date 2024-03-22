Stock Of The Day: Prestige Estates Acquires 62-Acre Land In NCR—Analyst Views, Key Levels

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. has acquired a land parcel of 62.5 acres in the Indirapuram Extension, in the national capital region.

The acquisition is in line with the company's aim to expand its footprint in the real estate market in the NCR.

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects traded 4.42% higher at Rs 1,095 per share, compared to the 0.03% loss in the Nifty 50 as of 10:06 a.m. The stock hit an intraday high of 6.75%.