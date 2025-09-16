Premier Energies Targets 10-11 GW Solar Cell, Modules Manufacturing Capacity By FY27

Premier Energies, one of India’s leading solar cell and module manufacturers, is targeting a manufacturing capacity of 10 GW to 11 GW by FY27, according to the company’s Chief Business Officer, Vinay Rustagi.

The company will achieve its goals of enhanced solar cell and module manufacturing by capitalising on the government’s push for self-reliance in the solar energy sector, Rustagi said.

“We are currently tripling our capacity, so both cell and module, we are going to be between 10 and 11 GW by next year. That will result in almost a pro rata impact on our top line,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

The company aims to diversify into related areas such as batteries and inverters, projecting a three- to four-fold increase in revenue over the next two years.

“Our further plan is to go into related areas like batteries, inverters and also upstream solar manufacturing, ingots and wafers. So, all these things together should boost our top line by something like three to four times over the next two years,” the top executive highlighted.