Pralhad Joshi Promises Strict Action Against E-Commerce Platforms For Charging Extra Money For COD

Joshi was responding to a post on X that highlighted e-commerce platform Flipkart's opaque charges. In a post, the user who highlighted Flipkart's practices wrote, "Forget Rain Fee by Zomato/Swiggy/Zepto. See the masterstroke by Flipkart:

• Offer Handling Fee (for giving me the discount you advertised??)

• Payment Handling Fee (for letting me pay you??)

• Protect Promise Fee (protecting me from what… satisfaction?)

Next up: Scrolling App Fee" [sic]

The charges levied were Rs 99 for the offer Handling Fee, Rs 48 for the payment handling fee, and Rs 79 for the protect promise Fee, totalling Rs 226 on a Rs 24,999 discounted item.

With 134k views and 60+ replies sharing similar screenshots, the post ignited backlash, prompting India's Consumer Affairs Ministry to probe Flipkart and Amazon for dark patterns, with Joshi promising regulatory action.