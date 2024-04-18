Powergrid To Hitachi Energy: Goldman Initiates Coverage On Capex Boost

Power transmission is key to India's energy transition and global new energy cost leadership ambitions. India's large and highly integrated grid enables utilisation of least-cost renewable generation sites. By keeping the central grid access free, the government is assisting viability of renewable projects via indirect financial support worth $270 billion, according to Goldman Sachs.

The research firm has initiated coverage on Power Grid Corp. Of India, Hitachi Energy Ltd. and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.