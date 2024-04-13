Power Ministry Directs Gas Power Plants To Operate At Max Capacity Under Section 11

After extending the deadline for imported coal based power plants to operate at full capacity till October 15, the ministry has directed gas based power plants to operate at maximum capacity from May 1 to June 30.

In order to meet the rising power demand the government has issued directions to all gas-based generating stations under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003 (under which the appropriate government may specify that a generating company shall, in extraordinary circumstances operate and maintain any generating station in accordance with the directions of that government, the ministry of power said in a satatement on Saturday

A significant portion of the gas-based generating stations is currently unutilised, primarily due to commercial considerations.

There are around 20,000 MW of idle gas based capacity out of which it is believed around 16,000 MW can still be utilised since they are connected to the gas grid.