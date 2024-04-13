Power Ministry Directs Gas Power Plants To Operate At Max Capacity Under Section 11
A significant portion of the gas-based generating stations is currently unutilised, primarily due to commercial considerations.
After extending the deadline for imported coal based power plants to operate at full capacity till October 15, the ministry has directed gas based power plants to operate at maximum capacity from May 1 to June 30.
In order to meet the rising power demand the government has issued directions to all gas-based generating stations under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003 (under which the appropriate government may specify that a generating company shall, in extraordinary circumstances operate and maintain any generating station in accordance with the directions of that government, the ministry of power said in a satatement on Saturday
A significant portion of the gas-based generating stations is currently unutilised, primarily due to commercial considerations.
There are around 20,000 MW of idle gas based capacity out of which it is believed around 16,000 MW can still be utilised since they are connected to the gas grid.
The order under Section 11, which is on similar lines as done for imported coal-based power plants, aims to optimise the availability of power from gas-based generating stations during the ensuing high demand period.
According to the ministry GRID-INDIA will inform the gas-based generating stations in advance, of the number of days for which gas-based power will be required.
"If the power plants hold a power purchase agreements (PPAs) with distribution companies, they shall first offer their power to PPA holders. If the power offered is not utilised by any PPA holder, then it shall be offered in the power market," the statememt said
Gas-based generating stations not tied to PPAs must offer their generation in the power market, it said.
A high-level committee headed by Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority has been constituted to facilitate the implementation of this direction, it said.
Other measures adopted by government to meet the summer demand include:
Planned Maintenance of Power Plants to be shifted to Monsoon Season
New Capacity Additions to be Speeded up
Partial Outages of Thermal Power Plants being brought down
Surplus Power with Captive Generating Stations to be Utilized
Surplus Power to be offered for sale in Energy Exchange
Section 11 Directions for Imported-Coal-Based Power Plants, to make full capacity available for generation
Shifting of hydro power generation to peak hours
Advance planning by all stakeholders to ensure coal availability