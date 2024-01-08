Power Mech Secures Rs 825 Crore Project From Mahan Energen

Power Mech Projects Ltd. has received a Rs 825 crore project from Mahan Energen Ltd. for civil and mechanical construction works for the second phase of the Mahan Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project.

The project is set to take place in Bandhua village, in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, according to an exchange filing. The project is expected to finish within 22 to 33 months, it said.