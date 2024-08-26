Power Mech Eyes Rs 200-Crore Revenue From Mining Business In This Fiscal

Another 23% growth is expected in the current year from Rs 4,234 crore to Rs 5,200 crore, he said. The mine development operation business the company has developed in the last two to three years is interesting. There are two mine projects with a total capacity of 9 million tonnes that are under development in Jharkhand. This should give a lot of headway in the future, both in terms of topline and bottomline, Kodandaramaiah said.

The two mining projects with Power Mech, located in Basantpur and Tasra in Jharkhand, involve the extraction of thermal and coking coal, respectively. While the thermal coal project has been awarded by the Central CoalFields, the Tasra project for coking coal is being developed for the Steel Authority of India Ltd. The company will supply 5 million tonne thermal coal, and will give 4 million tonne coking coal to SAIL.

This year, Power Mech plans to more-than-double its revenues from the mining development business. “This year, we expect to generate Rs 200 crore revenue from mining development operations." In the coming year, it will reach Rs 400 crore. And in two-three years, when the projects are under full swing, it will come to around Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 1,700 crore, he said.

The Tasra project for SAIL is expected to bring more value addition to Power Mech, according to Kodandaramaiah. “There are value additions in both these projects, with the better one being in the Tasra project because of the coking coal we have to supply. The various clearances in the project are in progress."