ADVERTISEMENT
Power Grid Wins Transmission Project Bid In Gujarat
The project will be set up on a build, own, operate and transfer basis, the company said.
Power Grid Corp. of India (Powergrid) on Thursday said it has emerged as the successful bidder for a transmission project in Gujarat. The project has been secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, the company said in an exchange filing.
"It has been declared as the successful bidder to establish inter-state transmission system for evacuation of power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda under Phase-V (8 GW): Part A," it added.
The project will be set up on a build, own, operate and transfer basis, the company said.
Under the Ministry of Power, Powergrid is India's largest electric power transmission utility.
Opinion
Power Grid To Raise Up To Rs 5,000 Crore Via 10-Year Bond
ADVERTISEMENT