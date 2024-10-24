NDTV ProfitBusinessPower Grid Wins Transmission Project Bid In Gujarat
ADVERTISEMENT

Power Grid Wins Transmission Project Bid In Gujarat

The project will be set up on a build, own, operate and transfer basis, the company said.

24 Oct 2024, 08:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Power Grid Corp. of India (Powergrid) said it has emerged as the successful bidder for a transmission project in Gujarat.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation only. (Source: Power Grid Corp. website)</p></div>
Power Grid Corp. of India (Powergrid) said it has emerged as the successful bidder for a transmission project in Gujarat. Image for representation only. (Source: Power Grid Corp. website)

Power Grid Corp. of India (Powergrid) on Thursday said it has emerged as the successful bidder for a transmission project in Gujarat. The project has been secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, the company said in an exchange filing.

"It has been declared as the successful bidder to establish inter-state transmission system for evacuation of power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda under Phase-V (8 GW): Part A," it added.

The project will be set up on a build, own, operate and transfer basis, the company said.

Under the Ministry of Power, Powergrid is India's largest electric power transmission utility.

ALSO READ

Power Grid To Raise Up To Rs 5,000 Crore Via 10-Year Bond
Opinion
Power Grid To Raise Up To Rs 5,000 Crore Via 10-Year Bond
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT