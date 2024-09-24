Indian Power Sector Could See Rs 40 Lakh-Crore Investment Opportunity

The Indian power sector could see an investment opportunity of Rs 40 lakh crore over the next decade, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The brokerage initiated coverage on the sector with a 'buy' rating on Power Grid Corp., Tata Power Co. and JSW Energy Ltd. It has a 'neutral' rating on NTPC Ltd. and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Power Grid, JSW Energy, Tata Power's share prices are expected to see a 24%, 15.8%, and 16.7% upside, respectively, Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal Oswal expects areas like generation, transmission and smart metering to account for 86%, 10%, and 4%, respectively, of this opportunity.