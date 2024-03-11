Power Grid To Form JV For Transmission Projects Worth Rs 10k Crore In Rajasthan

Power Grid on Monday said it has signed an MoU with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd. to form a joint venture to undertake intra-state transmission projects worth Rs 10,000 crore..The proposed JV shall undertake the projects in Rajasthan in a phased manner, a BSE filing by Power Grid Corporation of India stated. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on March 10, 2024..According to the filing, Power Grid will have 74% stake in the JV while RRVPNL will have 26% stake..Power Grid is a central public sector undertaking under administrative control of Ministry of Power and engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states..RRVPNL is a public sector undertaking in Rajasthan.