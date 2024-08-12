Power Grid Corporation Inks Transmission System Deal In Rajasthan

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. emerged as the successful bidder under a tariff-based competitive bid to establish an inter-state transmission system, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The project is for "Additional Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from BhadlaIII PS as Part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III Scheme (20 GigaWatt)” on a build, own, operate and transfer basis.

"The Letter of Intent has been received by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on 12th August 2024," the filing said.

The project comprises an augmentation of transformation capacity and associated bay extension works at extension works at the existing Bhadla-III substation in Rajasthan.

Shares of Power Grid fell 1.39% to end at Rs 346.00 apiece, as compared to a 0.08% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.