NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsPower Grid Corp Bags Three Transmission Projects In Rajasthan, Gujarat
ADVERTISEMENT

Power Grid Corp Bags Three Transmission Projects In Rajasthan, Gujarat

Power Grid Corp has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding.

16 Apr 2024, 07:00 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Power Grid Corp Website)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Power Grid Corp Website) 

State-owned Power Grid Corp. on Tuesday said it has bagged three inter-state transmission projects under tariff-based competitive bidding. The three projects would help evacuate power from renewable energy projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the company said in a BSE filing.

The first project is Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex).

It comprises establishment of new 765/400/220 kV pooling substation at Mandsaur, 765kV D/C Transmission Line and extension of associated bays at existing substation in Madhya Pradesh.

The second project -- Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone at Khavda in Gujarat -- comprises augmentation works at existing substation in the state.

The third project is Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan involving the establishment of new 765 kV sub-station at Rishabhdeo, 765kV D/C transmission lines and extension of associated bays at other substations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Power Grid Corp has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for three projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT), it stated.

ALSO READ

Power Grid To Form JV For Transmission Projects Worth Rs 10k Crore In Rajasthan

Opinion
Power Grid To Form JV For Transmission Projects Worth Rs 10k Crore In Rajasthan
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT