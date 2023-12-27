Power Grid Acquires Two Special Purpose Vehicles To Build Transmission Projects

It was incorporated on June 8, 2023 by Bid Process Coordinator (PFC Consulting) and is yet to start commercial operation, as such no turnover has been recorded during last 3 years. It will be operating in India.

Another filing showed that the Bikaner III Neemrana Transmission was acquired for an aggregate value of about Rs 18.82 crore including 10,000 equity shares at par at Rs 10 each along with assets and liabilities of the company as on the acquisition date of Dec. 27, 2023.