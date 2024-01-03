Power Finance Signs MoU Worth Rs 25,000 Crore With Gujarat Government

Power Finance Corp. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 25,000 crore with the Gujarat government to provide "comprehensive" financial backing for generation, transmission and distribution projects.

The MoU was signed by PFC Chairperson Parminder Chopra and Jai Prakash Shivhare, managing director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd., in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

The collaboration is set to facilitate long-term debt and other critical funding necessities vital for executing these diverse projects, the Ministry of Power said in its press release on Wednesday.