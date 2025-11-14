Post IPO Mantra: Veteran Market Investor Lays Out 3-Point Strategy For Companies

Helios Capital's Samir Arora has shared a few practical tips for companies planning to go public, emphasising ways to foster investor confidence and avoid unnecessary market volatility.

In a post on X on Friday, the veteran investor advised IPO-bound companies to maintain transparency in disclosing their financial performance. He underscored how crucial this was, especially during the period around a company's market debut.

"Make sure you don't have bad results in the first quarter after the IPO. That really upsets investors. Better to delay the IPO by a few months if immediate results are below expectations," Arora said.

According to him, if internal forecasts indicate a soft quarter, it is prudent to delay the IPO.

He also warned companies against creating unnecessary volatility by leaving long gaps between results and the conference call.

"If you are having bad results, but you are going to talk super bullish in a conference call or vice versa, don't keep one day between results and call and create unnecessary volatility in between," he added.