Polymatech Electronics Signs MoU With Orbray For Tech Transfer; To Seek Capital Subsidy From Centre

The city-based Polymatech Electronics, manufacturers of opto-semiconductor chips, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese company Orbray Co., for its vision to become a 'fully-integrated end-to-end semiconductor company.'

Orbray Co., (formerly Adamant Namiki Seimitsu Houseki Kabushiki-gaisha), a 85-year-old precision components manufacturer, would supply Sapphire Ingot growing technologies to Polymatech Electronics as per the MoU, a company statement said on Tuesday.