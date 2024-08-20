Polycab Shares Gain After UBS Initiates 'Buy' With 27% Upside

Shares of Polycab India Ltd. gained 4% on Tuesday after UBS initiated 'buy' coverage, citing the possibility of a 27% upside to the current stock price. UBS highlighted the company as a prime beneficiary of the burgeoning electrification infrastructure sector.

Polycab, which commands a dominant 40% share of the domestic electrification market, is poised to capitalize on strong, multi-year cyclical tailwinds in the cables and wires segment, driven by substantial domestic low-voltage infrastructure investments, according to the report.

The firm anticipates strong near-term triggers for the company, including better-than-expected domestic volume growth, market share gains, and an accelerated export ramp-up.