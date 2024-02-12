Policybazaar Gets Its Highest Target Price As Jefferies Initiates Coverage

Jefferies has initiated on PB Fintech Ltd., the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, with a 'buy' rating and the highest target price among the analysts tracking the stock. The rating reflects the digital broker's gains from rising insurance penetration and customer shifts to online channels, it said.

Dominant competitive positioning, an asset-light model and lower risks from industry headwinds drive PB Fintech's rich valuations, the research firm said.

The research firm has set a target price of Rs 1,150 apiece, implying an upside of 23%. This is the highest target price among the analysts tracking the stock, with Citi setting the same target price.

Large digital intermediaries benefit from industry-leading growth driven by consumer shifts to online channels, a diversified product base (life and non-life) to ride market cycles, growing negotiating power with better quality business and a large premium base, and improving profitability on the back of stable fee rates and economies of scale. Also, they are less impacted by potential sector disruptions like composite licencing, according to Jefferies.